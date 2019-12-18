A Side-by-side Analysis of Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) and Elastic N.V. (ESTC)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares are up more than 42.48% this year and recently decreased -0.77% or -$0.79 to settle at $102.47. Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC), on the other hand, is down -12.67% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $62.42 and has returned -0.08% during the past week.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect MCHP to grow earnings at a 3.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ESTC is expected to grow at a 6.10% annual rate. All else equal, ESTC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) has an EBITDA margin of 31.24%. This suggests that MCHP underlying business is more profitable MCHP’s ROI is 5.60% while ESTC has a ROI of -40.20%. The interpretation is that MCHP’s business generates a higher return on investment than ESTC’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. MCHP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.14. Comparatively, ESTC’s free cash flow per share was +0.00. On a percent-of-sales basis, MCHP’s free cash flow was 5.09% while ESTC converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MCHP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. MCHP has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 1.60 for ESTC. This means that ESTC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MCHP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.83 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ESTC. MCHP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MCHP trades at a forward P/E of 16.42, a P/B of 4.56, and a P/S of 4.61, compared to a P/B of 11.21, and a P/S of 14.43 for ESTC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. MCHP is currently priced at a -5.34% to its one-year price target of 108.25. Comparatively, ESTC is -36.14% relative to its price target of 97.75. This suggests that ESTC is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. MCHP has a short ratio of 15.91 compared to a short interest of 3.34 for ESTC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ESTC.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) beats Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ESTC is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. ESTC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ESTC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.