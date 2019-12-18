A Side-by-side Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) and ABB Ltd (ABB)

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) shares are up more than 39.25% this year and recently increased 0.44% or $0.09 to settle at $20.40. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB), on the other hand, is up 25.14% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $23.79 and has returned 4.89% during the past week.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) and ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect KIM to grow earnings at a 4.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ABB is expected to grow at a 14.60% annual rate. All else equal, ABB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has an EBITDA margin of 86.79%. This suggests that KIM underlying business is more profitable KIM’s ROI is 3.30% while ABB has a ROI of 7.50%. The interpretation is that ABB’s business generates a higher return on investment than KIM’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. KIM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.20. Comparatively, ABB’s free cash flow per share was +0.25. On a percent-of-sales basis, KIM’s free cash flow was -7.25% while ABB converted 1.93% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ABB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

KIM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.08 versus a D/E of 0.73 for ABB. KIM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

KIM trades at a forward P/E of 26.74, a P/B of 1.75, and a P/S of 7.55, compared to a forward P/E of 21.24, a P/B of 3.84, and a P/S of 1.83 for ABB. KIM is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. KIM is currently priced at a -0.73% to its one-year price target of 20.55. Comparatively, ABB is 12.27% relative to its price target of 21.19. This suggests that KIM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. KIM has a beta of 0.58 and ABB’s beta is 1.18. KIM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. KIM has a short ratio of 5.27 compared to a short interest of 2.46 for ABB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ABB.

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) beats Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ABB is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ABB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, ABB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.