A Side-by-side Analysis of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) and ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares are up more than 16.84% this year and recently decreased -1.48% or -$0.22 to settle at $14.64. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP), on the other hand, is up 163.37% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $4.93 and has returned -3.05% during the past week.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) and ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect HBI to grow earnings at a 2.24% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) has an EBITDA margin of 10.8%. This suggests that HBI underlying business is more profitable HBI’s ROI is 15.60% while ZIOP has a ROI of -63.00%. The interpretation is that HBI’s business generates a higher return on investment than ZIOP’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. HBI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.62. Comparatively, ZIOP’s free cash flow per share was -0.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, HBI’s free cash flow was 3.3% while ZIOP converted -7.23% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HBI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. HBI has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 10.30 for ZIOP. This means that ZIOP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. HBI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.12 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ZIOP. HBI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

HBI trades at a forward P/E of 8.31, a P/B of 4.34, and a P/S of 0.80, compared to a P/B of 7.94, for ZIOP. HBI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. HBI is currently priced at a -17.52% to its one-year price target of 17.75. Comparatively, ZIOP is -21.75% relative to its price target of 6.30. This suggests that ZIOP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. HBI has a beta of 1.15 and ZIOP’s beta is 2.61. HBI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. HBI has a short ratio of 12.21 compared to a short interest of 35.62 for ZIOP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HBI.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) beats ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HBI is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, HBI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.