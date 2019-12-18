A Side-by-side Analysis of Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP)

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) shares are down more than -24.41% this year and recently decreased -1.61% or -$0.1 to settle at $6.10. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP), on the other hand, is down -22.48% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $22.14 and has returned -1.60% during the past week.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) are the two most active stocks in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect GLUU to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HEP is expected to grow at a 2.31% annual rate. All else equal, GLUU’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 125.07% for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP). GLUU’s ROI is -7.30% while HEP has a ROI of 13.60%. The interpretation is that HEP’s business generates a higher return on investment than GLUU’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. GLUU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, HEP’s free cash flow per share was +0.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, GLUU’s free cash flow was 0% while HEP converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GLUU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. GLUU has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 1.20 for HEP. This means that GLUU can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GLUU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 3.72 for HEP. HEP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GLUU trades at a forward P/E of 23.74, a P/B of 4.80, and a P/S of 2.19, compared to a forward P/E of 12.44, a P/B of 5.77, and a P/S of 4.43 for HEP. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. GLUU is currently priced at a -18.01% to its one-year price target of 7.44. Comparatively, HEP is -7.21% relative to its price target of 23.86. This suggests that GLUU is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. GLUU has a beta of 1.13 and HEP’s beta is 0.70. HEP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. GLUU has a short ratio of 2.72 compared to a short interest of 3.26 for HEP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GLUU.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) beats Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GLUU is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GLUU is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, GLUU is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GLUU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.