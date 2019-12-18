A Side-by-side Analysis of Fortive Corporation (FTV) and Marriott International, Inc. (MAR)

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) shares are up more than 12.56% this year and recently increased 1.29% or $0.97 to settle at $76.16. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), on the other hand, is up 36.24% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $147.90 and has returned 4.63% during the past week.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) and Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) are the two most active stocks in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect FTV to grow earnings at a 9.83% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MAR is expected to grow at a 5.40% annual rate. All else equal, FTV’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 11.99% for Marriott International, Inc. (MAR). FTV’s ROI is 10.00% while MAR has a ROI of 16.30%. The interpretation is that MAR’s business generates a higher return on investment than FTV’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. FTV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.96. Comparatively, MAR’s free cash flow per share was +0.61. On a percent-of-sales basis, FTV’s free cash flow was 4.99% while MAR converted 0.96% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FTV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. FTV has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 0.50 for MAR. This means that FTV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FTV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.84 versus a D/E of 12.86 for MAR. MAR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FTV trades at a forward P/E of 20.18, a P/B of 3.58, and a P/S of 4.09, compared to a forward P/E of 22.68, a P/B of 58.23, and a P/S of 2.29 for MAR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. FTV is currently priced at a -2.45% to its one-year price target of 78.07. Comparatively, MAR is 6.96% relative to its price target of 138.27. This suggests that FTV is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. FTV has a beta of 1.20 and MAR’s beta is 1.29. FTV’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. FTV has a short ratio of 3.66 compared to a short interest of 5.02 for MAR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FTV.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) beats Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) on a total of 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FTV is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FTV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, FTV is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FTV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.