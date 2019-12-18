A Side-by-side Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) and Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) shares are up more than 89.13% this year and recently decreased -0.80% or -$0.09 to settle at $11.14. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), on the other hand, is up 37.49% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $114.39 and has returned -0.58% during the past week.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) and Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) are the two most active stocks in the Silver industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect AG to grow earnings at a 46.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ROST is expected to grow at a 9.16% annual rate. All else equal, AG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 15.68% for Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST).

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. AG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.05. Comparatively, ROST’s free cash flow per share was +0.24. On a percent-of-sales basis, AG’s free cash flow was 0% while ROST converted 0.57% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ROST is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AG trades at a forward P/E of 159.14, a P/B of 3.41, and a P/S of 6.68, compared to a forward P/E of 22.83, a P/B of 12.46, and a P/S of 2.65 for ROST. AG is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. AG is currently priced at a 16.77% to its one-year price target of 9.54. Comparatively, ROST is -3.63% relative to its price target of 118.70. This suggests that ROST is the better investment over the next year.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AG has a short ratio of 5.40 compared to a short interest of 2.13 for ROST. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ROST.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) beats First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ROST is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, ROST is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, ROST is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ROST has better sentiment signals based on short interest.