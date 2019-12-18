A Side-by-side Analysis of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), on the other hand, is up 8.31% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $17.20 and has returned -4.97% during the past week.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) are the two most active stocks in the Investment Brokerage – National industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect ETFC to grow earnings at a -2.26% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ROIC is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, ROIC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 70.31% for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC). ETFC’s ROI is 2.00% while ROIC has a ROI of 4.10%. The interpretation is that ROIC’s business generates a higher return on investment than ETFC’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ETFC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.76. Comparatively, ROIC’s free cash flow per share was +0.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, ETFC’s free cash flow was 22.24% while ROIC converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ETFC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ETFC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 7.11 versus a D/E of 1.21 for ROIC. ETFC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ETFC trades at a forward P/E of 12.88, a P/B of 1.83, and a P/S of 3.29, compared to a forward P/E of 49.43, a P/B of 1.67, and a P/S of 6.83 for ROIC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ETFC is currently priced at a -1.66% to its one-year price target of 46.47. Comparatively, ROIC is -11.61% relative to its price target of 19.46. This suggests that ROIC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. ETFC has a beta of 1.22 and ROIC’s beta is 0.70. ROIC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ETFC has a short ratio of 0.91 compared to a short interest of 5.75 for ROIC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ETFC.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) beats E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ROIC has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. ROIC is more undervalued relative to its price target.