A Side-by-side Analysis of Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) and Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares are up more than 446.51% this year and recently increased 0.35% or $0.09 to settle at $25.85. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA), on the other hand, is up 5.93% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $72.76 and has returned 4.08% during the past week.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) and Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, CMA is expected to grow at a 3.60% annual rate. All else equal, CMA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 64.38% for Comerica Incorporated (CMA). ENPH’s ROI is 0.20% while CMA has a ROI of 20.10%. The interpretation is that CMA’s business generates a higher return on investment than ENPH’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ENPH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.01. Comparatively, CMA’s free cash flow per share was +2.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, ENPH’s free cash flow was 0% while CMA converted 8.42% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CMA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ENPH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.68 versus a D/E of 0.49 for CMA. ENPH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ENPH trades at a forward P/E of 25.47, a P/B of 20.68, and a P/S of 6.01, compared to a forward P/E of 10.33, a P/B of 1.49, and a P/S of 3.69 for CMA. ENPH is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ENPH is currently priced at a -15.8% to its one-year price target of 30.70. Comparatively, CMA is 4.56% relative to its price target of 69.59. This suggests that ENPH is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. ENPH has a beta of 0.98 and CMA’s beta is 1.57. ENPH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ENPH has a short ratio of 4.54 compared to a short interest of 2.13 for CMA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CMA.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) beats Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CMA higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CMA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, CMA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.