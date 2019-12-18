A Side-by-side Analysis of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) and Pentair plc (PNR)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares are up more than 15.79% this year and recently increased 0.34% or $0.3 to settle at $88.53. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR), on the other hand, is up 20.12% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $45.38 and has returned 0.49% during the past week.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) and Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect ED to grow earnings at a 2.78% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PNR is expected to grow at a 4.90% annual rate. All else equal, PNR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.31% for Pentair plc (PNR). ED’s ROI is 6.20% while PNR has a ROI of 14.50%. The interpretation is that PNR’s business generates a higher return on investment than ED’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ED’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.04. Comparatively, PNR’s free cash flow per share was +0.73. On a percent-of-sales basis, ED’s free cash flow was -5.5% while PNR converted 4.14% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PNR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. ED has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 1.40 for PNR. This means that PNR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ED’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.16 versus a D/E of 0.00 for PNR. ED is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ED trades at a forward P/E of 19.57, a P/B of 1.64, and a P/S of 2.34, compared to a forward P/E of 17.75, a P/B of 4.08, and a P/S of 2.60 for PNR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ED is currently priced at a -2.65% to its one-year price target of 90.94. Comparatively, PNR is 3.82% relative to its price target of 43.71. This suggests that ED is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. ED has a beta of 0.03 and PNR’s beta is 1.22. ED’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ED has a short ratio of 4.38 compared to a short interest of 3.42 for PNR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PNR.

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) beats Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PNR is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, PNR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.