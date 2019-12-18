A Side-by-side Analysis of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) and Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (BOLD)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) shares are down more than -14.52% this year and recently increased 1.45% or $0.2 to settle at $14.01. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD), on the other hand, is up 178.38% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $59.35 and has returned 0.05% during the past week.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) and Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect COMM to grow earnings at a -0.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BOLD is expected to grow at a 13.20% annual rate. All else equal, BOLD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) has an EBITDA margin of 8.74%. This suggests that COMM underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. COMM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.43. Comparatively, BOLD’s free cash flow per share was -0.87.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. COMM has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 12.80 for BOLD. This means that BOLD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. COMM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 8.37 versus a D/E of 0.00 for BOLD. COMM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

COMM trades at a forward P/E of 6.44, a P/B of 2.25, and a P/S of 0.39, compared to a P/B of 7.05, for BOLD. COMM is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. COMM is currently priced at a -22.47% to its one-year price target of 18.07. Comparatively, BOLD is 1.02% relative to its price target of 58.75. This suggests that COMM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. COMM has a beta of 1.60 and BOLD’s beta is 1.75. COMM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. COMM has a short ratio of 3.39 compared to a short interest of 1.95 for BOLD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BOLD.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) beats Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. COMM is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. COMM is more undervalued relative to its price target.