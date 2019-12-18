A Side-by-side Analysis of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) and Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) shares are up more than 11.76% this year and recently increased 0.32% or $0.06 to settle at $18.62. Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL), on the other hand, is down -52.13% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $7.53 and has returned 0.27% during the past week.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) and Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) are the two most active stocks in the REIT-Mortgage industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect ARI to grow earnings at a 2.79% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FOSL is expected to grow at a 14.90% annual rate. All else equal, FOSL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 5.94% for Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL). ARI’s ROI is 4.60% while FOSL has a ROI of 4.20%. The interpretation is that ARI’s business generates a higher return on investment than FOSL’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ARI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.02. Comparatively, FOSL’s free cash flow per share was -2.29. On a percent-of-sales basis, ARI’s free cash flow was 0% while FOSL converted -4.55% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ARI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ARI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.37 versus a D/E of 0.52 for FOSL. ARI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ARI trades at a forward P/E of 10.59, a P/B of 1.09, and a P/S of 6.04, compared to a P/B of 0.75, and a P/S of 0.17 for FOSL. ARI is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ARI is currently priced at a 2.82% to its one-year price target of 18.11. Comparatively, FOSL is -47.45% relative to its price target of 14.33. This suggests that FOSL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. ARI has a beta of 0.63 and FOSL’s beta is 0.27. FOSL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ARI has a short ratio of 9.57 compared to a short interest of 8.73 for FOSL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FOSL.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FOSL is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FOSL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, FOSL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FOSL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.