A Head to Head Comparison of CSX Corporation (CSX) and At Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI)

The shares of CSX Corporation have increased by more than 16.05% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.95% or -$0.69 and now trades at $72.10. The shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI), has jumped by 9.15% year to date as of 12/17/2019. The shares currently trade at $29.71 and have been able to report a change of 1.02% over the past one week.

The stock of CSX Corporation and Wright Medical Group N.V. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. CSX has an EBITDA margin of 53.32%, this implies that the underlying business of CSX is more profitable. The ROI of CSX is 14.20% while that of WMGI is -0.40%. These figures suggest that CSX ventures generate a higher ROI than that of WMGI.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, CSX’s free cash flow per share is a positive 6.9.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for CSX is 1.40 and that of WMGI is 0.90. This implies that it is easier for CSX to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than WMGI. The debt ratio of CSX is 1.41 compared to 1.36 for WMGI. CSX can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than WMGI.

CSX currently trades at a forward P/E of 16.32, a P/B of 4.80, and a P/S of 4.67 while WMGI trades at a forward P/E of 66.91, a P/B of 4.42, and a P/S of 4.09. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, CSX is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of CSX is currently at a -5.19% to its one-year price target of 76.05. Looking at its rival pricing, WMGI is at a 0% relative to its price target of 29.71.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), CSX is given a 2.70 while 2.60 placed for WMGI. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for CSX stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for CSX is 1.67 while that of WMGI is just 3.96. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for CSX stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Wright Medical Group N.V. defeats that of CSX Corporation when the two are compared, with WMGI taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. WMGI happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, WMGI is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for WMGI is better on when it is viewed on short interest.