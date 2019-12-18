A Head to Head Comparison of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) and At Unum Group (UNM)

The shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. have increased by more than 25.10% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.60% or -$0.35 and now trades at $58.26. The shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), has jumped by 3.85% year to date as of 12/17/2019. The shares currently trade at $30.51 and have been able to report a change of 1.87% over the past one week.

The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. and Unum Group were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that ATVI will grow it’s earning at a 4.91% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to UNM which will have a positive growth at a 5.89% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of UNM implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. ATVI has an EBITDA margin of 28.04%, this implies that the underlying business of ATVI is more profitable. The ROI of ATVI is 11.40% while that of UNM is 6.00%. These figures suggest that ATVI ventures generate a higher ROI than that of UNM.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, ATVI’s free cash flow per share is a positive 3.69, while that of UNM is positive 1.81.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of ATVI is 0.22 compared to 0.36 for UNM. UNM can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than ATVI.

ATVI currently trades at a forward P/E of 23.31, a P/B of 3.65, and a P/S of 6.49 while UNM trades at a forward P/E of 5.27, a P/B of 0.66, and a P/S of 0.54. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, UNM is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of ATVI is currently at a -3.75% to its one-year price target of 60.53. Looking at its rival pricing, UNM is at a -10.48% relative to its price target of 34.08.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), ATVI is given a 2.10 while 3.00 placed for UNM. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for UNM stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for ATVI is 3.73 while that of UNM is just 3.60. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for UNM stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. defeats that of Unum Group when the two are compared, with ATVI taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. ATVI happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, ATVI is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for ATVI is better on when it is viewed on short interest.