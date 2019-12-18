2 Top Movers Choose Wisely: Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK), Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA)

The shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. have decreased by more than -44.56% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.09% or $0.02 and now trades at $21.41. The shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA), has jumped by 30.92% year to date as of 12/16/2019. The shares currently trade at $17.02 and have been able to report a change of 4.67% over the past one week.

The stock of Slack Technologies, Inc. and Cara Therapeutics, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of WORK is 27.70% while that of CARA is -57.60%. These figures suggest that WORK ventures generate a higher ROI than that of CARA.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, WORK’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.01, while that of CARA is also a negative -0.17.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for WORK is 2.30 and that of CARA is 4.20. This implies that it is easier for WORK to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than CARA. The debt ratio of WORK is 0.00 compared to 0.00 for CARA. CARA can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than WORK.

WORK currently trades at a P/B of 16.10, and a P/S of 20.18 while CARA trades at a P/B of 3.58, and a P/S of 37.62. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, WORK is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of WORK is currently at a -21.55% to its one-year price target of 27.29. Looking at its rival pricing, CARA is at a -46.99% relative to its price target of 32.11.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), WORK is given a 2.40 while 1.70 placed for CARA. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for WORK stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for WORK is 4.41 while that of CARA is just 7.97. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for WORK stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. defeats that of Slack Technologies, Inc. when the two are compared, with CARA taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. CARA happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, CARA is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for CARA is better on when it is viewed on short interest.