2 Top Movers Choose Wisely: Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN), NantHealth, Inc. (NH)

The shares of Nielsen Holdings plc have decreased by more than -15.39% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -1.20% or -$0.24 and now trades at $19.74. The shares of NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH), has jumped by 107.64% year to date as of 12/17/2019. The shares currently trade at $1.13 and have been able to report a change of 28.41% over the past one week.

The stock of Nielsen Holdings plc and NantHealth, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. NLSN has an EBITDA margin of 0.51%, this implies that the underlying business of NLSN is more profitable. The ROI of NLSN is -4.60% while that of NH is -21.30%. These figures suggest that NLSN ventures generate a higher ROI than that of NH.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, NLSN’s free cash flow per share is a positive 4.21.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for NLSN is 1.10 and that of NH is 0.70. This implies that it is easier for NLSN to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than NH.

NLSN currently trades at a forward P/E of 10.76, a P/B of 3.26, and a P/S of 1.09 while NH trades at a P/S of 1.25. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, NLSN is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of NLSN is currently at a -21.6% to its one-year price target of 25.18. Looking at its rival pricing, NH is at a 0% relative to its price target of 1.13.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for NLSN is 5.60 while that of NH is just 1.36. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for NH stock.

Conclusion

The stock of NantHealth, Inc. defeats that of Nielsen Holdings plc when the two are compared, with NH taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. NH happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, NH is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for NH is better on when it is viewed on short interest.