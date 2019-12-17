Which one offer More Market Value? – SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI), Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR)

The shares of SRC Energy Inc. have decreased by more than -16.81% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 3.71% or $0.14 and now trades at $3.91. The shares of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR), has slumped by -73.17% year to date as of 12/16/2019. The shares currently trade at $1.10 and have been able to report a change of -22.54% over the past one week.

The stock of SRC Energy Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. SRCI has an EBITDA margin of 42.11%, this implies that the underlying business of SRCI is more profitable. The ROI of SRCI is 10.20% while that of CAPR is -191.60%. These figures suggest that SRCI ventures generate a higher ROI than that of CAPR.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, SRCI’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0.01, while that of CAPR is negative -0.11.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for SRCI is 0.60 and that of CAPR is 7.60. This implies that it is easier for SRCI to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than CAPR. The debt ratio of SRCI is 0.41 compared to 0.94 for CAPR. CAPR can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than SRCI.

SRCI currently trades at a forward P/E of 5.60, a P/B of 0.55, and a P/S of 1.39 while CAPR trades at a P/B of 1.16, and a P/S of 3.28. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, SRCI is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of SRCI is currently at a -38.23% to its one-year price target of 6.33. Looking at its rival pricing, CAPR is at a -94.36% relative to its price target of 19.50.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), SRCI is given a 2.30 while 2.50 placed for CAPR. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for CAPR stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for SRCI is 4.18 while that of CAPR is just 0.40. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for CAPR stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. defeats that of SRC Energy Inc. when the two are compared, with CAPR taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. CAPR happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, CAPR is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for CAPR is better on when it is viewed on short interest.