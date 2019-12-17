Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) vs. BorgWarner Inc. (BWA): Comparing the Drug Stores Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) shares are down more than -15.41% this year and recently decreased -0.14% or -$0.08 to settle at $57.80. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA), on the other hand, is up 27.06% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $44.14 and has returned 1.82% during the past week.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) and BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect WBA to grow earnings at a 2.31% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BWA is expected to grow at a -0.62% annual rate. All else equal, WBA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 15.15% for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA). WBA’s ROI is 10.90% while BWA has a ROI of 15.20%. The interpretation is that BWA’s business generates a higher return on investment than WBA’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. WBA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.69. Comparatively, BWA’s free cash flow per share was +1.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, WBA’s free cash flow was 1.1% while BWA converted 2.1% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BWA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. WBA has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 1.60 for BWA. This means that BWA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WBA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.72 versus a D/E of 0.47 for BWA. WBA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WBA trades at a forward P/E of 9.39, a P/B of 2.21, and a P/S of 0.38, compared to a forward P/E of 10.73, a P/B of 2.03, and a P/S of 0.91 for BWA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. WBA is currently priced at a 1.4% to its one-year price target of 57.00. Comparatively, BWA is -7.33% relative to its price target of 47.63. This suggests that BWA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. WBA has a beta of 0.90 and BWA’s beta is 1.85. WBA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. WBA has a short ratio of 3.44 compared to a short interest of 3.88 for BWA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WBA.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) beats Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BWA is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. BWA is more undervalued relative to its price target.