ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) vs. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX): Which is the Better Investment?

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares are down more than -26.52% this year and recently increased 3.24% or $0.14 to settle at $4.46. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX), on the other hand, is up 81.96% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $41.65 and has returned 2.71% during the past week.

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect VRAY to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SKX is expected to grow at a 18.00% annual rate. All else equal, SKX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 13.06% for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX). VRAY’s ROI is -34.80% while SKX has a ROI of 17.20%. The interpretation is that SKX’s business generates a higher return on investment than VRAY’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. VRAY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.31. Comparatively, SKX’s free cash flow per share was +0.36. On a percent-of-sales basis, VRAY’s free cash flow was -0.04% while SKX converted 1.22% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SKX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. VRAY has a current ratio of 3.70 compared to 2.40 for SKX. This means that VRAY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VRAY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.51 versus a D/E of 0.06 for SKX. VRAY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VRAY trades at a P/B of 4.09, and a P/S of 6.99, compared to a forward P/E of 16.31, a P/B of 2.94, and a P/S of 1.31 for SKX. VRAY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. VRAY is currently priced at a -31.91% to its one-year price target of 6.55. Comparatively, SKX is -4.91% relative to its price target of 43.80. This suggests that VRAY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. VRAY has a beta of 1.20 and SKX’s beta is 0.77. SKX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. VRAY has a short ratio of 7.05 compared to a short interest of 3.81 for SKX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SKX.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) beats ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SKX higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SKX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, SKX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.