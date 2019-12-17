VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and frontdoor, inc. (FTDR) Go Head-to-head

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR), on the other hand, is up 71.40% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $45.61 and has returned 4.59% during the past week.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, FTDR is expected to grow at a 11.58% annual rate. All else equal, FTDR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 26.27% for frontdoor, inc. (FTDR).

Cash is king when it comes to investing. VBIV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.14. Comparatively, FTDR’s free cash flow per share was +0.12. On a percent-of-sales basis, VBIV’s free cash flow was -0.74% while FTDR converted 0.81% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FTDR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

VBIV trades at a P/B of 1.80, and a P/S of 40.45, compared to a forward P/E of 23.93, and a P/S of 2.87 for FTDR. VBIV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. VBIV is currently priced at a -88.12% to its one-year price target of 8.25. Comparatively, FTDR is -12.46% relative to its price target of 52.10. This suggests that VBIV is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. VBIV has a short ratio of 1.30 compared to a short interest of 4.14 for FTDR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VBIV.

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) beats VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FTDR , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FTDR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,