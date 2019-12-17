UDR, Inc. (UDR) vs. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A): Comparing the REIT – Residential Industry’s Most Active Stocks

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) shares are up more than 16.91% this year and recently increased 0.13% or $0.06 to settle at $46.32. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A), on the other hand, is up 25.19% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $84.45 and has returned 3.47% during the past week.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Residential industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, A is expected to grow at a 9.18% annual rate. All else equal, A’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 25.7% for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A). UDR’s ROI is 5.50% while A has a ROI of 13.60%. The interpretation is that A’s business generates a higher return on investment than UDR’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. UDR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.20. Comparatively, A’s free cash flow per share was +0.74. On a percent-of-sales basis, UDR’s free cash flow was 5.6% while A converted 4.44% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UDR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

UDR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.23 versus a D/E of 0.38 for A. UDR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

UDR trades at a forward P/E of 121.89, a P/B of 4.18, and a P/S of 12.21, compared to a forward P/E of 22.26, a P/B of 5.55, and a P/S of 5.13 for A. UDR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. UDR is currently priced at a -8.71% to its one-year price target of 50.74. Comparatively, A is -1.56% relative to its price target of 85.79. This suggests that UDR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. UDR has a beta of 0.36 and A’s beta is 1.43. UDR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. UDR has a short ratio of 3.35 compared to a short interest of 2.99 for A. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for A.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) beats UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. A is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, A is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, A has better sentiment signals based on short interest.