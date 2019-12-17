U.S. Bancorp (USB) vs. Kellogg Company (K): Comparing the Regional – Midwest Banks Industry’s Most Active Stocks

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares are up more than 32.74% this year and recently increased 0.65% or $0.39 to settle at $60.66. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), on the other hand, is up 16.26% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $66.28 and has returned -0.39% during the past week.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect USB to grow earnings at a 4.97% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, K is expected to grow at a -1.00% annual rate. All else equal, USB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.85% for Kellogg Company (K). USB’s ROI is 11.60% while K has a ROI of 13.20%. The interpretation is that K’s business generates a higher return on investment than USB’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. USB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.51. Comparatively, K’s free cash flow per share was +0.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, USB’s free cash flow was 9.15% while K converted 0.5% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, USB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

USB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.87 versus a D/E of 2.89 for K. K is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

USB trades at a forward P/E of 13.67, a P/B of 2.01, and a P/S of 5.42, compared to a forward P/E of 16.50, a P/B of 8.28, and a P/S of 1.65 for K. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. USB is currently priced at a 4.26% to its one-year price target of 58.18. Comparatively, K is 2.86% relative to its price target of 64.44. This suggests that K is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. USB has a beta of 1.13 and K’s beta is 0.53. K’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. USB has a short ratio of 3.35 compared to a short interest of 11.45 for K. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for USB.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) beats Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. USB is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, USB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, USB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.