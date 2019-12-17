TIM Participacoes S.A. (TSU) and National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Go Head-to-head

TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) shares are up more than 21.31% this year and recently increased 0.96% or $0.17 to settle at $17.89. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI), on the other hand, is up 10.96% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $7.19 and has returned 3.75% during the past week.

TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) and National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) are the two most active stocks in the Wireless Communications industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect TSU to grow earnings at a 5.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NCMI is expected to grow at a -6.33% annual rate. All else equal, TSU’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.75% for National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI). TSU’s ROI is 13.20% while NCMI has a ROI of 24.10%. The interpretation is that NCMI’s business generates a higher return on investment than TSU’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. TSU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.46. Comparatively, NCMI’s free cash flow per share was +0.49. On a percent-of-sales basis, TSU’s free cash flow was 4.79% while NCMI converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TSU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. TSU has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 1.80 for NCMI. This means that NCMI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

TSU trades at a forward P/E of 19.20, a P/B of 1.63, and a P/S of 2.05, compared to a forward P/E of 16.34, and a P/S of 1.28 for NCMI. TSU is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. TSU is currently priced at a -5.44% to its one-year price target of 18.92. Comparatively, NCMI is -17.83% relative to its price target of 8.75. This suggests that NCMI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. TSU has a beta of 0.94 and NCMI’s beta is 0.67. NCMI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. TSU has a short ratio of 4.30 compared to a short interest of 8.42 for NCMI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TSU.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) beats TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NCMI is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, NCMI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, NCMI is more undervalued relative to its price target.