The Stars Group Inc. (TSG) vs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): Which is the Better Investment?

The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) shares are up more than 51.09% this year and recently increased 0.36% or $0.09 to settle at $24.96. Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH), on the other hand, is up 23.05% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $13.77 and has returned 7.31% during the past week.

The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) and Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) are the two most active stocks in the Gaming Activities industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, CWH is expected to grow at a 13.90% annual rate. All else equal, CWH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. TSG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.48. Comparatively, CWH’s free cash flow per share was +5.83. On a percent-of-sales basis, TSG’s free cash flow was 6.81% while CWH converted 10.72% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CWH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TSG trades at a forward P/E of 10.15, a P/B of 1.68, and a P/S of 2.88, compared to a forward P/E of 14.12, a P/B of 13.37, and a P/S of 0.26 for CWH. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. TSG is currently priced at a -10.15% to its one-year price target of 27.78. Comparatively, CWH is 27.5% relative to its price target of 10.80. This suggests that TSG is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TSG has a short ratio of 4.54 compared to a short interest of 8.60 for CWH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TSG.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) beats The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CWH has lower financial risk, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity.