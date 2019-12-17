The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) vs. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP): Breaking Down the Home Improvement Stores Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares are up more than 25.44% this year and recently increased 0.68% or $1.45 to settle at $215.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP), on the other hand, is up 24.47% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $93.03 and has returned 1.27% during the past week.

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) and American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) are the two most active stocks in the Home Improvement Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect HD to grow earnings at a 7.98% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AEP is expected to grow at a 6.05% annual rate. All else equal, HD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 22.16% for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP). HD’s ROI is 44.00% while AEP has a ROI of 5.80%. The interpretation is that HD’s business generates a higher return on investment than AEP’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. HD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, AEP’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, HD’s free cash flow was 0.03% while AEP converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. HD has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 0.50 for AEP. This means that HD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

HD trades at a forward P/E of 20.35, and a P/S of 2.12, compared to a forward P/E of 21.17, a P/B of 2.32, and a P/S of 2.89 for AEP. HD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. HD is currently priced at a -7.63% to its one-year price target of 233.34. Comparatively, AEP is -4.22% relative to its price target of 97.13. This suggests that HD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. HD has a beta of 1.00 and AEP’s beta is 0.07. AEP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. HD has a short ratio of 2.00 compared to a short interest of 3.08 for AEP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HD.

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) beats American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) on a total of 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HD is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, HD is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, HD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.