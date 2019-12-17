The Children’s Place, Inc. (PLCE) vs. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC): Which is the Better Investment?

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares are down more than -35.41% this year and recently increased 7.53% or $4.08 to settle at $58.19. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC), on the other hand, is up 15.48% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $12.01 and has returned 2.04% during the past week.

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) and Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) are the two most active stocks in the Apparel Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect PLCE to grow earnings at a 2.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ISBC is expected to grow at a 10.38% annual rate. All else equal, ISBC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 96.48% for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC). PLCE’s ROI is 28.50% while ISBC has a ROI of 18.30%. The interpretation is that PLCE’s business generates a higher return on investment than ISBC’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. PLCE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.03. Comparatively, ISBC’s free cash flow per share was -0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, PLCE’s free cash flow was 2.36% while ISBC converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PLCE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PLCE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.72 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ISBC. PLCE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PLCE trades at a forward P/E of 9.09, a P/B of 3.54, and a P/S of 0.50, compared to a forward P/E of 14.25, a P/B of 1.07, and a P/S of 3.21 for ISBC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. PLCE is currently priced at a -9.54% to its one-year price target of 64.33. Comparatively, ISBC is -14.21% relative to its price target of 14.00. This suggests that ISBC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. PLCE has a beta of 0.72 and ISBC’s beta is 0.92. PLCE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. PLCE has a short ratio of 8.44 compared to a short interest of 3.57 for ISBC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ISBC.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) beats The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ISBC generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable and has lower financial risk. ISBC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ISBC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.