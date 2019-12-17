TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) and Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Go Head-to-head

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares are up more than 146.59% this year and recently increased 0.10% or $0.01 to settle at $10.11. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX), on the other hand, is down -31.78% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $2.34 and has returned 2.18% during the past week.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, HIMX is expected to grow at a 25.00% annual rate. All else equal, HIMX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. TGTX’s ROI is -723.70% while HIMX has a ROI of 0.20%. The interpretation is that HIMX’s business generates a higher return on investment than TGTX’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. TGTX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.37. Comparatively, HIMX’s free cash flow per share was -0.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, TGTX’s free cash flow was -24.5% while HIMX converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HIMX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. TGTX has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.60 for HIMX. This means that HIMX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

TGTX trades at a P/S of 4681.44, compared to a P/B of 0.47, and a P/S of 0.60 for HIMX. TGTX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TGTX is currently priced at a -53.62% to its one-year price target of 21.80. Comparatively, HIMX is -11.03% relative to its price target of 2.63. This suggests that TGTX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. TGTX has a beta of 2.51 and HIMX’s beta is 0.26. HIMX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. TGTX has a short ratio of 7.94 compared to a short interest of 9.35 for HIMX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TGTX.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) beats TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HIMX has lower financial risk, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity.