TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) vs. The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM): Breaking Down the Investment Brokerage – National Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) shares are up more than 5.82% this year and recently decreased -0.48% or -$0.25 to settle at $51.81. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM), on the other hand, is up 9.79% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $102.64 and has returned -3.65% during the past week.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) and The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) are the two most active stocks in the Investment Brokerage – National industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect AMTD to grow earnings at a -8.72% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SJM is expected to grow at a 1.30% annual rate. All else equal, SJM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 18.15% for The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM). AMTD’s ROI is 19.00% while SJM has a ROI of 5.30%. The interpretation is that AMTD’s business generates a higher return on investment than SJM’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. AMTD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +4.37. Comparatively, SJM’s free cash flow per share was +0.53. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMTD’s free cash flow was 39.33% while SJM converted 0.77% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMTD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AMTD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.41 versus a D/E of 0.71 for SJM. SJM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AMTD trades at a forward P/E of 17.04, a P/B of 3.25, and a P/S of 4.79, compared to a forward P/E of 12.46, a P/B of 1.44, and a P/S of 1.54 for SJM. AMTD is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. AMTD is currently priced at a 3.48% to its one-year price target of 50.07. Comparatively, SJM is -0.65% relative to its price target of 103.31. This suggests that SJM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. AMTD has a beta of 1.30 and SJM’s beta is 0.41. SJM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AMTD has a short ratio of 0.95 compared to a short interest of 10.54 for SJM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AMTD.

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) beats TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SJM is more profitable and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, SJM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SJM is more undervalued relative to its price target.