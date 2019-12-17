Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) vs. ArcelorMittal (MT): Comparing the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) shares are up more than 58.60% this year and recently increased 0.50% or $0.29 to settle at $58.54. ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), on the other hand, is down -10.89% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $18.42 and has returned 3.95% during the past week.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) and ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect TSM to grow earnings at a 10.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MT is expected to grow at a -9.24% annual rate. All else equal, TSM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 5.5% for ArcelorMittal (MT). TSM’s ROI is 18.20% while MT has a ROI of 12.60%. The interpretation is that TSM’s business generates a higher return on investment than MT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. TSM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -6.17. Comparatively, MT’s free cash flow per share was -0.59. On a percent-of-sales basis, TSM’s free cash flow was -94.92% while MT converted -0.79% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. TSM has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 1.40 for MT. This means that TSM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TSM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.10 versus a D/E of 0.36 for MT. MT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TSM trades at a forward P/E of 21.76, a P/B of 5.78, and a P/S of 8.23, compared to a forward P/E of 14.38, a P/B of 0.46, and a P/S of 0.25 for MT. TSM is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TSM is currently priced at a 4.95% to its one-year price target of 55.78. Comparatively, MT is -19.63% relative to its price target of 22.92. This suggests that MT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. TSM has a beta of 0.99 and MT’s beta is 2.81. TSM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TSM has a short ratio of 1.54 compared to a short interest of 3.28 for MT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TSM.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) beats ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TSM is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, TSM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.