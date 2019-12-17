Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) vs. ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC): Which is the Better Investment?

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares are up more than 76.89% this year and recently increased 2.84% or $1.82 to settle at $65.82. ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC), on the other hand, is up 24.49% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $4.27 and has returned 11.20% during the past week.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect SYNA to grow earnings at a 12.50% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) has an EBITDA margin of 7.28%. This suggests that SYNA underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. SYNA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.26. Comparatively, CDXC’s free cash flow per share was -0.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, SYNA’s free cash flow was 2.86% while CDXC converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SYNA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. SYNA has a current ratio of 3.00 compared to 3.30 for CDXC. This means that CDXC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SYNA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.72 versus a D/E of 0.01 for CDXC. SYNA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SYNA trades at a forward P/E of 15.98, a P/B of 3.32, and a P/S of 1.56, compared to a P/B of 9.09, and a P/S of 5.14 for CDXC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. SYNA is currently priced at a 33.29% to its one-year price target of 49.38. Comparatively, CDXC is -44.04% relative to its price target of 7.63. This suggests that CDXC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. SYNA has a beta of 1.16 and CDXC’s beta is 1.35. SYNA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. SYNA has a short ratio of 7.52 compared to a short interest of 15.91 for CDXC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SYNA.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) beats ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SYNA is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, SYNA is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, SYNA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.