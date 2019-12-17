Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) vs. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR): Comparing the Real Estate Development Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) shares are up more than 22.92% this year and recently increased 0.08% or $0.01 to settle at $11.96. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR), on the other hand, is up 83.98% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $7.58 and has returned -2.57% during the past week.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) are the two most active stocks in the Real Estate Development industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 15.43% for New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR). INN’s ROI is 3.90% while SNR has a ROI of -7.20%. The interpretation is that INN’s business generates a higher return on investment than SNR’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. INN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.07. Comparatively, SNR’s free cash flow per share was +0.46. On a percent-of-sales basis, INN’s free cash flow was 0% while SNR converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SNR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

INN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.71 versus a D/E of 7.32 for SNR. SNR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

INN trades at a forward P/E of 47.84, a P/B of 1.05, and a P/S of 2.31, compared to a P/B of 2.49, and a P/S of 1.34 for SNR. INN is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. INN is currently priced at a -6.49% to its one-year price target of 12.79. Comparatively, SNR is -1.43% relative to its price target of 7.69. This suggests that INN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. INN has a beta of 1.20 and SNR’s beta is 0.84. SNR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. INN has a short ratio of 17.02 compared to a short interest of 2.62 for SNR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SNR.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) beats Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SNR is more profitable and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, SNR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, SNR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.