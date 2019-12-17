STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) vs. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW): Breaking Down the Semiconductor – Broad Line Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) shares are up more than 94.67% this year and recently decreased -1.17% or -$0.32 to settle at $27.02. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW), on the other hand, is up 21.95% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $229.69 and has returned 1.70% during the past week.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) and Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect STM to grow earnings at a 49.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PANW is expected to grow at a 13.62% annual rate. All else equal, STM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 12.87% for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW). STM’s ROI is 15.60% while PANW has a ROI of -2.10%. The interpretation is that STM’s business generates a higher return on investment than PANW’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. STM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.12. Comparatively, PANW’s free cash flow per share was +1.84. On a percent-of-sales basis, STM’s free cash flow was 10.38% while PANW converted 6.22% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, STM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. STM has a current ratio of 2.90 compared to 1.80 for PANW. This means that STM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. STM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.33 versus a D/E of 0.00 for PANW. STM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

STM trades at a forward P/E of 19.72, a P/B of 3.66, and a P/S of 2.57, compared to a forward P/E of 36.56, a P/B of 14.63, and a P/S of 7.46 for PANW. STM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. STM is currently priced at a 7.61% to its one-year price target of 25.11. Comparatively, PANW is -13.07% relative to its price target of 264.22. This suggests that PANW is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. STM has a beta of 1.43 and PANW’s beta is 0.94. PANW’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. STM has a short ratio of 2.14 compared to a short interest of 3.04 for PANW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for STM.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) beats Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. STM is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, STM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, STM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.