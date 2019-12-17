Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) vs. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC): Which is the Better Investment?

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) shares are up more than 27.10% this year and recently increased 2.72% or $1.26 to settle at $47.51. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC), on the other hand, is down -2.84% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $5.14 and has returned 0.19% during the past week.

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect SNN to grow earnings at a 5.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BKCC is expected to grow at a 3.00% annual rate. All else equal, SNN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. On a percent-of-sales basis, SNN’s free cash flow was 0% while BKCC converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SNN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SNN trades at a forward P/E of 21.62, a P/B of 4.20, and a P/S of 4.20, compared to a forward P/E of 8.71, a P/B of 0.79, and a P/S of 4.44 for BKCC. SNN is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SNN is currently priced at a -7.26% to its one-year price target of 51.23. Comparatively, BKCC is -6.55% relative to its price target of 5.50. This suggests that SNN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. SNN has a short ratio of 1.17 compared to a short interest of 1.16 for BKCC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BKCC.

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SNN is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. SNN is more undervalued relative to its price target.