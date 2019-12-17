Should You Buy Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) or Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)?

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) shares are up more than 9.37% this year and recently decreased -0.03% or -$0.01 to settle at $29.77. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD), on the other hand, is up 4.81% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $68.92 and has returned -2.03% during the past week.

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) and Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, CHD is expected to grow at a 8.11% annual rate. All else equal, CHD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 21.71% for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD). WMGI’s ROI is -0.40% while CHD has a ROI of 14.00%. The interpretation is that CHD’s business generates a higher return on investment than WMGI’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. WMGI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, CHD’s free cash flow per share was +0.77. On a percent-of-sales basis, WMGI’s free cash flow was 0% while CHD converted 4.56% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CHD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. WMGI has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 0.80 for CHD. This means that WMGI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WMGI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.36 versus a D/E of 0.85 for CHD. WMGI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WMGI trades at a forward P/E of 67.05, a P/B of 4.43, and a P/S of 4.10, compared to a forward P/E of 25.61, a P/B of 6.65, and a P/S of 3.92 for CHD. WMGI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. WMGI is currently priced at a 0.2% to its one-year price target of 29.71. Comparatively, CHD is -6.4% relative to its price target of 73.63. This suggests that CHD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. WMGI has a beta of 0.94 and CHD’s beta is 0.10. CHD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. WMGI has a short ratio of 3.99 compared to a short interest of 4.01 for CHD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WMGI.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) beats Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CHD higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CHD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, CHD is more undervalued relative to its price target.