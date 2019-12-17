Should You Buy Splunk Inc. (SPLK) or Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)?

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares are up more than 39.54% this year and recently increased 1.95% or $2.8 to settle at $146.31. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO), on the other hand, is up 16.35% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $21.49 and has returned -1.47% during the past week.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect SPLK to grow earnings at a 35.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FLO is expected to grow at a 2.37% annual rate. All else equal, SPLK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.84% for Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO). SPLK’s ROI is -8.40% while FLO has a ROI of 7.30%. The interpretation is that FLO’s business generates a higher return on investment than SPLK’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. SPLK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.06. Comparatively, FLO’s free cash flow per share was +0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, SPLK’s free cash flow was -9.17% while FLO converted 0.16% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FLO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. SPLK has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 1.10 for FLO. This means that SPLK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SPLK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.93 versus a D/E of 0.71 for FLO. SPLK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SPLK trades at a forward P/E of 62.31, a P/B of 12.21, and a P/S of 10.43, compared to a forward P/E of 20.97, a P/B of 3.52, and a P/S of 1.10 for FLO. SPLK is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. SPLK is currently priced at a -8.3% to its one-year price target of 159.55. Comparatively, FLO is 1.51% relative to its price target of 21.17. This suggests that SPLK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. SPLK has a beta of 2.07 and FLO’s beta is 0.37. FLO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SPLK has a short ratio of 4.03 compared to a short interest of 9.87 for FLO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SPLK.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) beats Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FLO is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FLO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,