Should You Buy Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) or Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL)?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) shares are up more than 47.51% this year and recently decreased -1.73% or -$0.12 to settle at $6.80. Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL), on the other hand, is down -8.38% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $14.98 and has returned -0.13% during the past week.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) and Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. SAND’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.02. Comparatively, PVTL’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, SAND’s free cash flow was 0% while PVTL converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SAND is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SAND trades at a forward P/E of 85.00, a P/B of 2.16, and a P/S of 14.34, compared to a forward P/E of 205.21, a P/B of 3.05, and a P/S of 5.64 for PVTL. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. SAND is currently priced at a 7.09% to its one-year price target of 6.35. Comparatively, PVTL is 3.31% relative to its price target of 14.50. This suggests that PVTL is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. SAND has a short ratio of 1.39 compared to a short interest of 2.69 for PVTL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SAND.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) beats Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SAND generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, SAND is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, SAND has better sentiment signals based on short interest.