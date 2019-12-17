Should You Buy salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) or Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)?

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares are up more than 18.24% this year and recently increased 0.52% or $0.83 to settle at $161.96. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP), on the other hand, is up 107.28% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $16.23 and has returned 3.24% during the past week.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect CRM to grow earnings at a 18.55% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ELP is expected to grow at a 7.70% annual rate. All else equal, CRM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) has an EBITDA margin of 12.07%. This suggests that CRM underlying business is more profitable CRM’s ROI is 3.70% while ELP has a ROI of 6.80%. The interpretation is that ELP’s business generates a higher return on investment than CRM’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CRM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.37. Comparatively, ELP’s free cash flow per share was +2.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, CRM’s free cash flow was 2.47% while ELP converted 14.47% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ELP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CRM has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.40 for ELP. This means that ELP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CRM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.10 versus a D/E of 0.63 for ELP. ELP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CRM trades at a forward P/E of 52.19, a P/B of 4.28, and a P/S of 8.92, compared to a forward P/E of 9.43, a P/B of 1.04, and a P/S of 1.19 for ELP. CRM is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CRM is currently priced at a -15.06% to its one-year price target of 190.68. Comparatively, ELP is 7.13% relative to its price target of 15.15. This suggests that CRM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. CRM has a beta of 1.23 and ELP’s beta is 0.47. ELP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CRM has a short ratio of 3.13 compared to a short interest of 6.57 for ELP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CRM.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) beats salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ELP is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, ELP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,