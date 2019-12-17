Should You Buy Realty Income Corporation (O) or Old Republic International Corporation (ORI)?

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) shares are up more than 15.86% this year and recently increased 0.74% or $0.54 to settle at $73.04. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI), on the other hand, is up 14.59% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $22.58 and has returned -0.75% during the past week.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect O to grow earnings at a 5.45% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ORI is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, ORI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.77% for Old Republic International Corporation (ORI). O’s ROI is 2.30% while ORI has a ROI of 11.50%. The interpretation is that ORI’s business generates a higher return on investment than O’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. O’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.21. Comparatively, ORI’s free cash flow per share was -0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, O’s free cash flow was 5.16% while ORI converted -0.1% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, O is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

O’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.76 versus a D/E of 0.17 for ORI. O is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

O trades at a forward P/E of 48.27, a P/B of 2.51, and a P/S of 16.72, compared to a forward P/E of 12.85, a P/B of 1.17, and a P/S of 1.08 for ORI. O is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. O is currently priced at a -9.55% to its one-year price target of 80.75. Comparatively, ORI is -13.15% relative to its price target of 26.00. This suggests that ORI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. O has a beta of 0.02 and ORI’s beta is 0.76. O’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. O has a short ratio of 5.45 compared to a short interest of 2.41 for ORI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ORI.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) beats Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ORI is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ORI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ORI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ORI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.