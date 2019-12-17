Should You Buy National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) or Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (ERI)?

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shares are down more than -7.20% this year and recently increased 0.21% or $0.05 to settle at $23.85. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI), on the other hand, is up 53.82% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $55.70 and has returned 5.25% during the past week.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect NOV to grow earnings at a 41.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ERI is expected to grow at a 27.89% annual rate. All else equal, NOV’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 18.12% for Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (ERI). NOV’s ROI is 0.90% while ERI has a ROI of 5.10%. The interpretation is that ERI’s business generates a higher return on investment than NOV’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. NOV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.69. Comparatively, ERI’s free cash flow per share was +1.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, NOV’s free cash flow was 3.15% while ERI converted 4.54% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ERI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. NOV has a current ratio of 2.90 compared to 2.30 for ERI. This means that NOV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NOV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.34 versus a D/E of 3.48 for ERI. ERI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NOV trades at a forward P/E of 27.07, a P/B of 1.13, and a P/S of 1.09, compared to a forward P/E of 25.55, a P/B of 3.84, and a P/S of 1.66 for ERI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. NOV is currently priced at a -7.2% to its one-year price target of 25.70. Comparatively, ERI is -10.68% relative to its price target of 62.36. This suggests that ERI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. NOV has a beta of 1.34 and ERI’s beta is 1.58. NOV’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. NOV has a short ratio of 5.29 compared to a short interest of 12.17 for ERI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NOV.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) beats National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ERI is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. ERI is more undervalued relative to its price target.