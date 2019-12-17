Should You Buy Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) or Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING)?

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) shares are up more than 29.06% this year and recently decreased -1.21% or -$0.78 to settle at $63.56. Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING), on the other hand, is up 10.69% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $22.26 and has returned 6.51% during the past week.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) and Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) are the two most active stocks in the Entertainment – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 39.15% for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING). LYV’s ROI is 5.90% while PING has a ROI of 0.40%. The interpretation is that LYV’s business generates a higher return on investment than PING’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. LYV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.60. Comparatively, PING’s free cash flow per share was -0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, LYV’s free cash flow was -3.17% while PING converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PING is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. LYV has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 3.50 for PING. This means that PING can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LYV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.14 versus a D/E of 0.48 for PING. LYV is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LYV trades at a forward P/E of 170.40, a P/B of 10.40, and a P/S of 1.30, compared to a forward P/E of 73.71, a P/B of 2.55, and a P/S of 7.31 for PING. LYV is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. LYV is currently priced at a -18.33% to its one-year price target of 77.83. Comparatively, PING is -3.8% relative to its price target of 23.14. This suggests that LYV is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. LYV has a short ratio of 8.51 compared to a short interest of 0.99 for PING. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PING.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) beats Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PING generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PING is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, PING has better sentiment signals based on short interest.