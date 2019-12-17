Should You Buy Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) or BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) shares are up more than 30.84% this year and recently decreased -1.36% or -$0.94 to settle at $68.10. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP), on the other hand, is up 15.28% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $5.96 and has returned 1.71% during the past week.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) and BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) are the two most active stocks in the Resorts & Casinos industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect LVS to grow earnings at a 2.86% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BGCP is expected to grow at a 12.50% annual rate. All else equal, BGCP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.22% for BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP). LVS’s ROI is 19.10% while BGCP has a ROI of 6.10%. The interpretation is that LVS’s business generates a higher return on investment than BGCP’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. LVS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.01. Comparatively, BGCP’s free cash flow per share was +0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, LVS’s free cash flow was 0.06% while BGCP converted 0.36% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BGCP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LVS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.23 versus a D/E of 1.54 for BGCP. LVS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

LVS trades at a forward P/E of 20.45, a P/B of 9.77, and a P/S of 3.80, compared to a forward P/E of 8.83, a P/B of 2.85, and a P/S of 1.44 for BGCP. LVS is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. LVS is currently priced at a -1.66% to its one-year price target of 69.25. Comparatively, BGCP is -29.88% relative to its price target of 8.50. This suggests that BGCP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. LVS has a beta of 1.62 and BGCP’s beta is 1.59. BGCP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. LVS has a short ratio of 2.05 compared to a short interest of 4.73 for BGCP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LVS.

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) beats Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BGCP is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BGCP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BGCP is more undervalued relative to its price target.