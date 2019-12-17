Should You Buy Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) or Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV)?

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) shares are up more than 45.32% this year and recently increased 0.52% or $0.15 to settle at $29.18. Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV), on the other hand, is up 21.26% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $13.99 and has returned 1.89% during the past week.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) and Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) are the two most active stocks in the Real Estate Development industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect INVH to grow earnings at a 3.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VIV is expected to grow at a -2.15% annual rate. All else equal, INVH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 50.26% for Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV). INVH’s ROI is 1.80% while VIV has a ROI of 9.10%. The interpretation is that VIV’s business generates a higher return on investment than INVH’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. INVH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.15. Comparatively, VIV’s free cash flow per share was -0.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, INVH’s free cash flow was 4.69% while VIV converted -1.56% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, INVH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

INVH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.07 versus a D/E of 0.19 for VIV. INVH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

INVH trades at a forward P/E of 103.48, a P/B of 1.94, and a P/S of 8.95, compared to a forward P/E of 14.56, a P/B of 1.37, and a P/S of 2.07 for VIV. INVH is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. INVH is currently priced at a -10.3% to its one-year price target of 32.53. Comparatively, VIV is -5.35% relative to its price target of 14.78. This suggests that INVH is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. INVH has a short ratio of 2.00 compared to a short interest of 5.56 for VIV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for INVH.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) beats Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VIV is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VIV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,