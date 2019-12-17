Should You Buy Intelsat S.A. (I) or Livongo Health, Inc. (LVGO)?

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) shares are down more than -71.62% this year and recently increased 0.33% or $0.02 to settle at $6.07. Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO), on the other hand, is down -30.29% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $26.56 and has returned -3.17% during the past week.

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) and Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Communication Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. I’s ROI is 6.20% while LVGO has a ROI of 38.20%. The interpretation is that LVGO’s business generates a higher return on investment than I’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. I’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.10. Comparatively, LVGO’s free cash flow per share was -0.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, I’s free cash flow was -0.64% while LVGO converted -0.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LVGO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. I has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 11.50 for LVGO. This means that LVGO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

I trades at a P/S of 0.41, compared to a P/B of 4.82, and a P/S of 18.61 for LVGO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. I is currently priced at a -72.63% to its one-year price target of 22.18. Comparatively, LVGO is -39.29% relative to its price target of 43.75. This suggests that I is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. I has a short ratio of 3.91 compared to a short interest of 4.32 for LVGO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for I.

Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) beats Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LVGO has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.