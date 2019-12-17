Should You Buy CSX Corporation (CSX) or BHP Group (BHP)?

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) shares are up more than 17.16% this year and recently increased 0.01% or $0.01 to settle at $72.79. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP), on the other hand, is up 19.19% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $55.19 and has returned 5.59% during the past week.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) are the two most active stocks in the Railroads industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect CSX to grow earnings at a 8.46% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BHP is expected to grow at a 5.30% annual rate. All else equal, CSX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 33.98% for BHP Group (BHP). CSX’s ROI is 14.20% while BHP has a ROI of 14.70%. The interpretation is that BHP’s business generates a higher return on investment than CSX’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CSX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.08. Comparatively, BHP’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, CSX’s free cash flow was 6.9% while BHP converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CSX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. CSX has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.90 for BHP. This means that BHP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CSX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.41 versus a D/E of 0.53 for BHP. CSX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CSX trades at a forward P/E of 16.47, a P/B of 4.85, and a P/S of 4.72, compared to a forward P/E of 17.05, a P/B of 2.95, and a P/S of 2.92 for BHP. CSX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CSX is currently priced at a -4.29% to its one-year price target of 76.05. Comparatively, BHP is 25.57% relative to its price target of 43.95. This suggests that CSX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. CSX has a beta of 1.21 and BHP’s beta is 0.92. BHP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CSX has a short ratio of 1.66 compared to a short interest of 11.11 for BHP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CSX.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) beats BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CSX is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. CSX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CSX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.