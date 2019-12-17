Should You Buy ConocoPhillips Company (COP) or Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)?

ConocoPhillips Company (NYSE:COP) shares are up more than 0.75% this year and recently increased 0.19% or $0.12 to settle at $62.82. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD), on the other hand, is up 9.01% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $143.37 and has returned 7.64% during the past week.

ConocoPhillips Company (NYSE:COP) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect COP to grow earnings at a -4.11% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PXD is expected to grow at a 26.70% annual rate. All else equal, PXD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 31.76% for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD). COP’s ROI is 12.60% while PXD has a ROI of 7.40%. The interpretation is that COP’s business generates a higher return on investment than PXD’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. COP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.29. Comparatively, PXD’s free cash flow per share was -0.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, COP’s free cash flow was 0.82% while PXD converted -0.26% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, COP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. COP has a current ratio of 2.60 compared to 0.80 for PXD. This means that COP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. COP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.42 versus a D/E of 0.19 for PXD. COP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

COP trades at a forward P/E of 18.05, a P/B of 1.98, and a P/S of 2.05, compared to a forward P/E of 16.40, a P/B of 2.02, and a P/S of 2.56 for PXD. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. COP is currently priced at a -14.39% to its one-year price target of 73.38. Comparatively, PXD is -18.72% relative to its price target of 176.39. This suggests that PXD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. COP has a beta of 1.09 and PXD’s beta is 1.23. COP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. COP has a short ratio of 1.79 compared to a short interest of 2.40 for PXD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for COP.

ConocoPhillips Company (NYSE:COP) beats Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. COP is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, COP is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, COP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.