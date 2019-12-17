Should You Buy Conn’s, Inc. (CONN) or SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)?

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares are down more than -34.15% this year and recently decreased -1.35% or -$0.17 to settle at $12.42. SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM), on the other hand, is up 38.05% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $16.69 and has returned 0.39% during the past week.

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) and SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) are the two most active stocks in the Electronics Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect CONN to grow earnings at a 23.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 1.92% for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM). CONN’s ROI is 8.70% while SSRM has a ROI of 1.80%. The interpretation is that CONN’s business generates a higher return on investment than SSRM’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. On a percent-of-sales basis, CONN’s free cash flow was 0% while SSRM converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SSRM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. CONN has a current ratio of 4.90 compared to 4.00 for SSRM. This means that CONN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CONN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.53 versus a D/E of 0.26 for SSRM. CONN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CONN trades at a forward P/E of 5.54, a P/B of 0.57, and a P/S of 0.24, compared to a forward P/E of 14.51, a P/B of 1.85, and a P/S of 3.78 for SSRM. CONN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CONN is currently priced at a -44.8% to its one-year price target of 22.50. Comparatively, SSRM is 42.04% relative to its price target of 11.75. This suggests that CONN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CONN has a beta of 1.94 and SSRM’s beta is -0.46. SSRM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CONN has a short ratio of 7.66 compared to a short interest of 3.97 for SSRM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SSRM.

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) beats SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CONN is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CONN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CONN is more undervalued relative to its price target.