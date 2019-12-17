Should You Buy CME Group Inc. (CME) or Lazard Ltd (LAZ)?

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares are up more than 8.01% this year and recently decreased -0.69% or -$1.41 to settle at $203.18. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ), on the other hand, is up 7.27% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $39.08 and has returned 2.71% during the past week.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) are the two most active stocks in the Investment Brokerage – National industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CME to grow earnings at a 6.42% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LAZ is expected to grow at a 4.20% annual rate. All else equal, CME’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 23.31% for Lazard Ltd (LAZ). CME’s ROI is 5.90% while LAZ has a ROI of 22.60%. The interpretation is that LAZ’s business generates a higher return on investment than CME’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CME’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.35. Comparatively, LAZ’s free cash flow per share was +1.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, CME’s free cash flow was 11.23% while LAZ converted 5.31% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CME is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CME’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.15 versus a D/E of 2.74 for LAZ. LAZ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CME trades at a forward P/E of 27.45, a P/B of 2.71, and a P/S of 14.56, compared to a forward P/E of 10.34, a P/B of 6.97, and a P/S of 1.67 for LAZ. CME is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CME is currently priced at a -5.44% to its one-year price target of 214.88. Comparatively, LAZ is -1.69% relative to its price target of 39.75. This suggests that CME is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. CME has a beta of 0.18 and LAZ’s beta is 1.71. CME’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CME has a short ratio of 4.29 compared to a short interest of 4.83 for LAZ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CME.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) beats Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CME is growing fastly, is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. CME is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CME has better sentiment signals based on short interest.