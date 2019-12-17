Should You Buy Baker Hughes Company (BKR) or Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD)?

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) shares are up more than 11.40% this year and recently increased 1.31% or $0.31 to settle at $23.95. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD), on the other hand, is up 0.73% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $9.65 and has returned -1.13% during the past week.

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) and Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) are the two most active stocks in the Technical Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect BKR to grow earnings at a 34.69% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FOLD is expected to grow at a -1.00% annual rate. All else equal, BKR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has an EBITDA margin of 12.53%. This suggests that BKR underlying business is more profitable BKR’s ROI is 0.80% while FOLD has a ROI of -49.50%. The interpretation is that BKR’s business generates a higher return on investment than FOLD’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. BKR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.02. Comparatively, FOLD’s free cash flow per share was -0.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, BKR’s free cash flow was -0.09% while FOLD converted -0.06% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FOLD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. BKR has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 6.20 for FOLD. This means that FOLD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BKR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.32 versus a D/E of 0.27 for FOLD. BKR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BKR trades at a forward P/E of 18.73, a P/B of 0.59, and a P/S of 1.04, compared to a P/B of 4.49, and a P/S of 15.54 for FOLD. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. BKR is currently priced at a -16.32% to its one-year price target of 28.62. Comparatively, FOLD is -46.51% relative to its price target of 18.04. This suggests that FOLD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. BKR has a beta of 0.99 and FOLD’s beta is 1.57. BKR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BKR has a short ratio of 2.93 compared to a short interest of 8.93 for FOLD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BKR.

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) beats Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BKR is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, BKR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, BKR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.