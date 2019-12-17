Should You Buy AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) or CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO)?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) shares are up more than 56.65% this year and recently decreased -1.40% or -$0.28 to settle at $19.66. CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO), on the other hand, is up 27.22% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $18.93 and has returned 6.89% during the past week.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) and CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect AU to grow earnings at a 34.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CNO is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, AU’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. AU’s ROI is 4.20% while CNO has a ROI of -2.20%. The interpretation is that AU’s business generates a higher return on investment than CNO’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +8.35. Comparatively, CNO’s free cash flow per share was +1.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, AU’s free cash flow was 87.8% while CNO converted 3.99% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.82 versus a D/E of 0.83 for CNO. CNO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AU trades at a forward P/E of 9.19, a P/B of 2.98, and a P/S of 2.23, compared to a forward P/E of 9.31, a P/B of 0.64, and a P/S of 0.76 for CNO. AU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AU is currently priced at a -19.06% to its one-year price target of 24.29. Comparatively, CNO is 0.16% relative to its price target of 18.90. This suggests that AU is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. AU has a beta of -0.98 and CNO’s beta is 1.29. AU’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AU has a short ratio of 2.79 compared to a short interest of 3.89 for CNO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AU.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) beats CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AU is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. AU is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.