Should You Buy American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) or Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY)?

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares are up more than 30.13% this year and recently increased 0.82% or $0.21 to settle at $25.83. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY), on the other hand, is up 15.01% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $18.54 and has returned -0.75% during the past week.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Residential industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect AMH to grow earnings at a 61.27% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 22.03% for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY). AMH’s ROI is 1.20% while BPY has a ROI of 0.30%. The interpretation is that AMH’s business generates a higher return on investment than BPY’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. AMH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.22. Comparatively, BPY’s free cash flow per share was +0.93. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMH’s free cash flow was 6.16% while BPY converted 5.67% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AMH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.53 versus a D/E of 4.42 for BPY. BPY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AMH trades at a forward P/E of 96.74, a P/B of 1.46, and a P/S of 6.82, compared to a forward P/E of 10.47, a P/B of 0.73, and a P/S of 0.99 for BPY. AMH is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AMH is currently priced at a -8.5% to its one-year price target of 28.23. Comparatively, BPY is -15.27% relative to its price target of 21.88. This suggests that BPY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. AMH has a beta of 0.60 and BPY’s beta is 0.92. AMH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. AMH has a short ratio of 2.79 compared to a short interest of 6.58 for BPY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AMH.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) beats American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BPY is growing fastly and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, BPY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BPY is more undervalued relative to its price target.