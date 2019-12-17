ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) vs. Motif Bio plc (MTFB): Which is the Better Investment?

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares are up more than 58.26% this year and recently increased 3.23% or $8.81 to settle at $281.79. Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB), on the other hand, is down -98.41% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $0.11 and has returned -7.89% during the past week.

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) are the two most active stocks in the Information Technology Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect NOW to grow earnings at a 30.15% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) has an EBITDA margin of 15%. This suggests that NOW underlying business is more profitable

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. NOW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.61. Comparatively, MTFB’s free cash flow per share was -0.03.

NOW trades at a forward P/E of 67.04, a P/B of 37.08, and a P/S of 16.44, compared to for MTFB. NOW is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. NOW is currently priced at a -6.5% to its one-year price target of 301.39. Comparatively, MTFB is -96.86% relative to its price target of 3.50. This suggests that MTFB is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. NOW has a short ratio of 4.33 compared to a short interest of 0.09 for MTFB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MTFB.

Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) beats ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. MTFB is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MTFB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MTFB is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MTFB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.